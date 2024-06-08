Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.