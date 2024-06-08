Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.45

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.446 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

