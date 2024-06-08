Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.2 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

