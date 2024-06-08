Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXM. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NYSE CXM opened at $8.92 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

