Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

