Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60,962 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

