Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.28

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.284 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

