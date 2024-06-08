Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.28

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.284 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.