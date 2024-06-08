iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.