Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.4 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

