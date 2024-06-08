Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

