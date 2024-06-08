Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.