First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.56. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

