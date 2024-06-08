First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.