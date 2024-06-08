First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Enpro worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 169,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enpro by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enpro by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $148.73 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.