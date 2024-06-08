First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,514 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,924,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 32.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

