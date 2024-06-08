SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SouthState by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SouthState by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.71.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSB

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.