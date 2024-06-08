First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Sonnipe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonnipe Ltd now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

