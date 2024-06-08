First National Bank of Omaha Sells 7,567 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

