Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,102 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

