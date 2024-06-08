Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.7%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.67. 5,972,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,834,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 108,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

