First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,517 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

SUPN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

