Andy Dignan Sells 5,731 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Five9 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

