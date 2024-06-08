Andy Dignan Sells 5,731 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Five9 Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
