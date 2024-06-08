Daniel P. Burkland Sells 7,698 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five9 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

