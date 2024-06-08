Panos Kozanian Sells 6,893 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $42.99 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
