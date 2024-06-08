Panos Kozanian Sells 6,893 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $42.99 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

