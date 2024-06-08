Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 368,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 760,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

