Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 0.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81. 5,155,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,522,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.