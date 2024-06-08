Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 6,776,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 29,224,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 209.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $586,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tilray by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Tilray by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

