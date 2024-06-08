Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $6.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,144,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,126,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00484967 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

