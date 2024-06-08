Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $6.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,144,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,126,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00484967 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
