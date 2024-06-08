Energi (NRG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $827,444.67

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $827,444.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00047136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,583,757 coins and its circulating supply is 77,583,330 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

