Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $26.01. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 603,986 shares trading hands.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

