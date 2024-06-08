UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 1,823,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,112,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $793.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

