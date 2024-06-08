ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 339,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 198,056 shares.The stock last traded at $56.70 and had previously closed at $56.46.

ABB Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.