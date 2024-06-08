Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Up 5.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.88. Approximately 606,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,063,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,137,000 after purchasing an additional 140,904 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

