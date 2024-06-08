Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Up 4.9%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.73 and last traded at $112.44. Approximately 719,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,343,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $569,589.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,193,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

