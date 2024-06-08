Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,367.19

Achain (ACT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $5,367.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000825 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

