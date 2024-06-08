Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.75

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.75 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 319085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.88).

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

