Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $286.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,357.95 or 1.00023782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00098205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00174188 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $335.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

