Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.60

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.60 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 249.60 ($3.20), with a volume of 654720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.60 ($3.17).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.04) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.40 ($2.85).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,568.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

