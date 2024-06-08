Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 4.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.72. 210,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 490,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

Morphic Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Morphic by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

