Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 4.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.72. 210,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 490,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.
Morphic Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morphic
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.