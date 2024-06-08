UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.55 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and approximately $3.42 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00008636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00114918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,251,872 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,252,305.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.96961074 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,554,367.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.