First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FR opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

