First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 857 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.17% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

AMN stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.17. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

