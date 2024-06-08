Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EW opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.