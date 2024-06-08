Northern Trust Corp Purchases 131,426 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $376,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 862,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 590,972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 789.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TSM opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $852.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $166.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

