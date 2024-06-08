GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.56. 801,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,008,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

