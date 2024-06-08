Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.15 and last traded at $60.80. 2,328,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,336,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Shopify Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

