Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $219.02 and last traded at $221.62. 1,244,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,781,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 20.3% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.7% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

