ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 0.9%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 132.41 and last traded at 135.43. 4,527,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,245,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at 136.67.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 93.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 114.59 and a 200 day moving average of 100.87.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 198.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

