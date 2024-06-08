Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $113.39. Approximately 3,295,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,224,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $444.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,165,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,399,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 490,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

