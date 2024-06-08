Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 0.3%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.97 and last traded at $82.57. Approximately 1,452,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,250,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

